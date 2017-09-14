Last week the presentation of a new, fourth type of chocolate, Ruby, took place in Shanghai. Barry Callebaut, one of the biggest chocolate producers in the world, invited four pastry chefs from all over the world to present their new product. I was honoured to be one of the first who could try the new chocolate, work with it, to…
Cheesecake with goat cheese and cranberries for Dulcypas N. 451
Cheesecake with goat cheese and cranberries for Dulcypas N. 451, pastry magazine from Spain. I had wanted to make this dessert for a long time. It wasn’t easy to cope with these chocolate rings. The secret is simple: the decor has to be thin, then the rings won’t break and will perfectly fit together, and of course patience. Ingredients: sponge…
Geometrical kinetic tarts
These tarts were made for the new issue of SoGood Magazine. This work is the result of collaboration with José Margulis, an artist from Miami, USA who works with Geometric abstractionism and Kinetic art. He creates different 3D sculptures, visual compositions of colorful plastic sheets. José works with curved shapes, volumetric geometries, transparencies, intense colors filtered through light and plays…
Cherry Cake
I decided to use new ingredients and get inspired by other arts for the new issue of SoGood Magazine. My vision for these projects was to cooperate with different artists, jump beyond the usual self and make my sweet creations even more visually appealing. It’s a pleasure to share with you the fruits of my new frame of mind. I…
SoGood Pastry Magazine #18
So Good # 18 – Just released! No.1 HAUTE PATISSERIE magazine in the world! Exactly one year ago there was a very significant event in my life, the event that changed me, gave me new opportunities, acquaintances, opened up a whole world of possibilities. It was a publication in one of the most popular patisserie magazines. Today I hasten to…
3x3x3 spheres from the series Geometric desserts
A new mould 3*3*3 spheres from the series Geometric desserts and the raspberry cake inside. You can order the silicone mould at www.dinarakasko.com/shop/ The shape looks very cool, and you want to bite off one of the balls. 😊 Suitable for glazing and covering with chocolate spray, but I’d advise you to dip the cake in the glaze, as shown…
Class in HECTOR J. BRAVO Culinary Arts Academy, Kiev, Ukraine
Some photos from my class in HECTOR J. BRAVO Culinary Arts Academy, April 28-30, Kiev, Ukraine. 28-30 Апреля в Киев состоялся мой мастер-класс с новой программой. Замечательная группа из 15ти человек работала очень дружно. Ко мне на мк приходят абсолютно разные люди, с разным уровнем подготовки. Даже если у вас совсем нет опыта работы с муссовыми тортами, я рассказываю, показываю…
Class in Hangar78 culinary school, Padua, Italy
Some photos from my class in Hangar78, Padua, Italy. Большой честью для меня было получить приглашение на проведение мастер-класса в Италии в школе Hangar78 на территории завода Silikomart. Курс планировался демонстрационный, но я как всегда приготовила очень обширную программу (9 изделий за 2 дня) и курс получился практическим. Пожалуй, это одна из самых красивых и удобных студий, в которых мне…
Class in Kiev International Culinary Academy, Ukraine
Some photos from my class in Kiev International Culinary Academy, Ukraine Для меня этот курс был особенным. Именно с этой школы началось мое увлечение кондитерским делом и я безгранично благодарна директору Татьяне Вербицкой за то, что она развивает кондитерское направление в Украине. Буквально недавно я была всего лишь студентом на кондитерских курсах и Таня посоветовала мне написать в редакцию испанского…
Class in Coup de Coeur pastry studio, Minsk, Belarus
Some photos from my class in Coup de Coeur pastry studio, Minsk, Belarus В декабре состоялся мой класс в Минске в студии Coup de Couer. Замечательная девичья компания, время пролетело легко и десерты получились отличными. Часто можно заметить, что после мк на презентации изделия могут иметь неровный край или покрытие, где-то могут гулять слои и тд. Так как курсы практические,…
Class in Sweet Obsession culinary school, Bangkok
Some photos from my class in Sweet Obsession, Bangkok, Thailand Bangkok class turned out to be both exciting and challenging experience. High temperature and excruciating humidity covered my fresh-out-of-mold cakes with snowflakes within 10-15 seconds. It was nearly impossible to airbrush the cake after about a minute. Uncontrollable heat thawed every piece during the first final presentation, so I dramatically…
The Heart
My new cake Heart ❤️ in this wonderful day! Happy Valentine’s Day😘 The mould is already available at my website. Also there will be smaller hearts for individual cakes soon. I fell in love with this shape. Sharp edges, sophisticated style, all that I like. Composition: light sponge cake with candied grapefruit, mousse-meringue with grapefruit, grapefruit slices in syrup and…
The Bubbles with exotic fruit / SilikoMart Cloud
A year ago I made a few cakes with my silicone moulds for the article in Spanish SoGood pastry magazine. This cake was among them. You can imagine my surprise when they decided to put it on the cover! Also I showed it to Italian company SilikoMart and they wanted to put this mould into mass production. They called the…
Sirha, Lyon France 2017
Just came back from Sirha 2017 it was the biggest culinary event from 21st to 25th January 2017 in Lyon, France. The world event for hospitality, catering, food service and gastronomy. The exhibition was devoted to food and everything connected with it. More than 3000 exhibitors and 200 000 visitors from all over the world! There were all the most…
Bonbons with passion fruit confit and caramel
I made these different chocolate bonbons for the New Year’s holidays. Banana-passionfruit ganache, passion fruit confit and nuts in caramel; Ganache raspberry, red bell pepper; Ganache kalamansi; Ganache with yoghurt and balsamic; Ganache-guava champagne, guava confit; Salted caramel, caramelized pecan-shortbread dough; all pralines with Valrhona and Cacao Barry chocolate. The music: DJ HABETT – CHROME GAZ WALK. Here is the…
The composition Ball, Cube and Triangle
In the composition I tried to combine the three basic geometric shapes: square, circle and triangle. The dessert itself is hidden in the glazed sphere. Inside: mousse with caramelized white chocolate, blueberry confit, blackcurrant confit, chocolate sponge cake with red currant, berry glaze. For decoration isomalt and chocolate. Berry ball is inside the isomalt cube. The decor is chocolate triangles.…
Dessert the Ball
Dessert the Ball with meringue, strawberries confit, roasted rhubarb, yoghurt foam with cream, raspberry jelly with kappa, crispy chocolate, sponge cake, sphere with liquid strawberry, strawberry, chocolate sphere. It’s very simple and complex at the same time. This dessert combined a lot of modern culinary techniques, molecular gastronomy. Dessert is served in the sphere of white chocolate. Fill it with…
Christmas Cake
Inside: gingerbread, spiced biscuit, caramel mousse with cinnamon, cremeux apricot-orange, compote orange-dried apricot and honey, spices and Cointreau. Together with my little Veronica we wish you Happy Holidays! The idea of design with biscuit crumbs was taken from the course with chef Nicolas Boussen👍🏻 PS: I give my daughter sweetness very rare, it’s a real event for her 😃 (Track:…
Cake “Chocolate Block”
Cake “Chocolate block” for SoGood magazine #sogoodmagazine www.sogoodmagazine.com Very tasty, beautiful textures, amazing Valrhona chocolate… One of my favorite cakes! Inside: crunchy layer, sponge cake, cremeux, mousse Alpaco, mousse Biskelia. The recipe you can find in the article. The cake is made using my new silicone mold. By the way, you can buy it by the link above, in the…
